Apple Reportedly Delaying VR Headset Due To Heating Issues

(RTTNews) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) is planning to put of its highly awaited VR headset until the last quarter of 2022, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Since the company has not publicly spoken about the product, there has never been an official launch date for the product but with virtual reality being dubbed as the upcoming tech frontier, it is not unlikely for Apple to try to explore its options. Tech analysts around the world have reported that the company has created a dedicated team named the Technology Development Group to work on the project.

According to the report, the product, which was originally scheduled to release at the developers' conference, is facing heating and camera issues, forcing the launch behind. According to 9to5Mac, "The headset — a high-end device that blends virtual and augmented reality — was targeted for an unveiling at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June, followed by a release later in the year. But development challenges related to overheating, cameras and software have made it harder to stay on track."

According to reports, Apple is using its M1 silicon which has garnered kudos from the entire tech world for its impressive performance but the problem is controlling the temperature for the wearer's comfort. There also are other rumors of the company planning to launch iOS 16 with a system to support the applications of its headsets.

The pricing of the headset is believed to be beyond the $1000 mark, much higher than Meta's Quest which is sold at $299. The iPhone maker also believes that the product can sell as many as one million units.

