Apple releases software update to resolve iPhone 15 overheating issue

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Apple AAPL.O said on Wednesday it had released a software update to address an issue, which causes its latest iPhones to run warmer than expected.

The update to the iOS 17 software includes "important bug fixes, security updates, and addresses an issue that may cause the iPhone to run warmer than expected," an Apple spokesperson said.

After complaints that the new phones are getting very warm, Apple has said that the device may feel warmer in the first few days "after setting up or restoring the device because of increased background activity."

