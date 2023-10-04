News & Insights

Apple releases software update to resolve iPhone 15 overheating issue

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

October 04, 2023 — 01:33 pm EDT

Written by Chavi Mehta for Reuters ->

Adds Apple comment in paragraph 2

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Apple AAPL.O said on Wednesday it had released a software update to address an issue, which causes its latest iPhones to run warmer than expected.

The update to the iOS 17 software includes "important bug fixes, security updates, and addresses an issue that may cause the iPhone to run warmer than expected," an Apple spokesperson said.

After complaints that the new phones are getting very warm, Apple has said that the device may feel warmer in the first few days "after setting up or restoring the device because of increased background activity."

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

