Apple to release MacBook Airs with M4 chips in early 2025, Bloomberg says

October 23, 2024 — 01:40 pm EDT

October 23, 2024 — 01:40 pm EDT

Apple (AAPL) plans to release updated MacBook Airs with M4 chips in early 2025 in what will be a follow-up to a wave of new Macs that are coming next week, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The M4 MacBook Air line is scheduled to be released after a December software update, so the new machines are likely to arrive between January and March, the sources said. During the same spring product release cycle, Apple is planning to launch a revamped iPhone SE, fresh iPad Air models and is also now aiming to release 11th-generation entry-level iPads , the people said.Apple also continues to work on an M4 version of the Mac Pro, its “most expensive computer,” the report noted.

