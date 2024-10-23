Apple to release MacBook Airs with M4 chips in early 2025, Bloomberg says

Apple (AAPL) plans to release updated MacBook Airs with M4 chips in early 2025 in what will be a follow-up to a wave of new Macs that are coming next week, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The M4 MacBook Air line is scheduled to be released after a December software update, so the new machines are likely to arrive between January and March, the sources said. During the same spring product release cycle, Apple is planning to launch a revamped iPhone SE, fresh iPad Air models and is also now aiming to release 11th-generation entry-level iPads , the people said.Apple also continues to work on an M4 version of the Mac Pro, its “most expensive computer,” the report noted.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AAPL:
- Apple’s iPhone 16 orders cut by around 10M units for 4Q24-1H25, analyst Kuo says
- Apple falls 2% after analyst Ming-Chi Kuo highlights cut iPhone orders
- CFPB orders Apple, Goldman Sachs to pay over $89M for ‘Apple Card failures’
- CFPB fines Apple, Goldman for credit card ‘customer service breakdowns’
- Apple significantly scales back Vision Pro production, The Information reports
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.