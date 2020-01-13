US Markets

Apple rejects claims it did not provide assistance in Pensacola shooting probe

Contributor
Stephen Nellis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Apple Inc on Monday said it rejects "the characterization that Apple has not provided substantive assistance" in the investigation into a shooting in Pensacola, Florida, last month.

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O on Monday said it rejects "the characterization that Apple has not provided substantive assistance" in the investigation into a shooting in Pensacola, Florida, last month.

Apple's comments came after U.S. Attorney General William Barr called the fatal shooting of three Americans by a Saudi Air Force officer at a Florida naval base "an act of terrorism" and called on the technology company to help the Federal Bureau of Investigation unlock two iPhones involved in the case.

In its statement, Apple said it responded to all queries from law enforcement officials and turned over all information that it had access to. The company said it received the first inquiry on Jan. 6 but was not notified of a second iPhone until Jan. 8. It also said its engineering teams "recently had a call to provide additional technical assistance" to the FBI.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Stephen.Nellis@thomsonreuters.com; (415) 344-4934;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular