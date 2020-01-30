US Markets

Apple redesigns mapping app for U.S. users

Contributor
Chinmay Rautmare Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/China Stringer Network

Apple Inc said on Thursday it has rolled out a redesigned version of its Maps for users in the United States, offering features including indoor maps of airports and malls.

Apple has previously said that it is completely rebuilding its Maps app - the most frequently used app on its iPhones - with data gathered by its own fleet of sensor-equipped vans and with anonymous data from iPhone users who choose to share it.

The company said the redesigned version will offer more comprehensive view of roads, buildings, and includes features such as 3D view of flyovers. (https://apple.co/37GlyJR)

Apple said the new version will roll out across Europe in the coming months.

(Reporting by Chinmay Rautmare in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

