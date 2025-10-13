Markets
AAPL

Apple Rebrands Streaming Service Apple TV+ To Apple TV

October 13, 2025 — 05:53 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) has renamed its streaming service Apple TV+ to simply Apple TV, aligning it with its existing smart TV device and app of the same name.

The change was quietly revealed in a press release announcing the streaming debut of "F1: The Movie."

Launched in 2019 with hits like The Morning Show, the platform has since grown into a major streaming contender, earning over 550 awards and 2,500+ nominations, including for Ted Lasso, Severance, and Coda, which won the Oscar for Best Picture.

This marks Apple's first name change for the service, following similar rebranding trends by rivals such as HBO Max and Paramount+, as the company continues to expand its slate of acclaimed originals across film and television.

AAPL closed at $247.66, up 0.97%, and is currently trading after hours at $247.27, down 0.16% on the NasdaqGS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.