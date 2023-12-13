News & Insights

US Markets
AAPL

Apple reaches record high close as Fed signals rate cuts

Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

December 13, 2023 — 05:43 pm EST

Written by Noel Randewich for Reuters ->

Corrects typographical error in 2nd paragraph to make it $197.96 per share instead of $179.96

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Apple's AAPL.O stock reached a record high close on Wednesday, lifted in a broad Wall Street rally after the Federal Reserve signaled lower borrowing costs are coming in 2024.

Apple's stock climbed 1.7% to end the day at $197.96 per share, beating the iPhone maker's previous record high close of $196.45 on July 31.

The stock hit an intraday high of $198.00, shy of its intraday record of $198.23 on July 19.

The world's most valuable company now has a market capitalization of $3.08 trillion.

U.S. stocks surged after the Fed held interest rates steady, with a near-unanimous 17 of 19 Fed officials projecting the policy rate will be lower by the end of 2024.

Apple's rally on Wednesday also helped propel the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.4% to its first record high close since January 2022.

Apple's shares have surged 52% so far in 2023, making a major contribution to the Dow's 12% recovery over that time, and to the S&P 500's 23% rally in the same period.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((noel.randewich@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.