News & Insights

US Markets
AAPL

Apple reaches $490 mln settlement over CEO Cook's China sales comments

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

March 15, 2024 — 08:38 am EDT

Written by Jonathan Stempel for Reuters ->

Adds settlement details, allegations

March 15 (Reuters) - Apple AAPL.O has reached a $490 million settlement to resolve a class-action lawsuit that alleged Chief Executive Tim Cook defrauded shareholders by concealing falling demand for iPhones in China.

A preliminary settlement was filed on Friday with the U.S. District Court in Oakland, California, and requires a judge's approval.

The lawsuit stemmed from Cook's comment on a Nov. 1, 2018, analyst call that although Apple faced sales pressure in markets such as Brazil, India, Russia and Turkey, where currencies had weakened, "I would not put China in that category."

On Jan. 2, 2019, Apple unexpectedly cut its quarterly revenue forecast by up to $9 billion, blaming U.S.-China trade tensions. Its shares fell 10% the next day, wiping out about $74 billion of market value.

Apple and its lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Jason Neely and Jane Merriman)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.