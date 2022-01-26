US Markets
AAPL

Apple ranks top smartphone vendor in China for first time since 2015 - counterpoint research

Contributor
Josh Horwitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

Apple has been ranked the top smartphone vendor in China for the first time since 2015, achieving its highest market share ever in the country, according to the Counterpoint Research.

BEIJING, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Apple AAPL.O has been ranked the top smartphone vendor in China for the first time since 2015, achieving its highest market share ever in the country, according to the Counterpoint Research.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Ella.Cao@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular