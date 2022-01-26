Apple ranks top smartphone vendor in China for first time since 2015 - counterpoint research

BEIJING, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Apple AAPL.O has been ranked the top smartphone vendor in China for the first time since 2015, achieving its highest market share ever in the country, according to the Counterpoint Research.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Ella.Cao@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.