Apple ramps up Vision Pro production, plans February launch - Bloomberg News

December 20, 2023 — 03:36 pm EST

Written by Arsheeya Bajwa for Reuters ->

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Apple AAPL.O is ramping up production of the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, setting the stage for a launch by February, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Production of the new headset is running at full speed at facilities in China and has been for several weeks, according to the report.

The goal is for customer-bound units to be ready by the end of January, with the retail debut planned for the following month, Bloomberg News said.

The company sent an email to software developers on Wednesday encouraging them to "get ready" for the Vision Pro by testing their apps with the latest tools and sending their software to Apple for feedback, according to the report.

The iPhone maker did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

