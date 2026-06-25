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Apple Raises Prices For MacBook, IPad Following Surge In AI-driven Memory Costs

June 25, 2026 — 09:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Thursday raised prices for iPad and MacBook models, following a sharp increase in memory and storage component costs driven by growing demand from AI data centers.

The changes were reflected in Apple's online retail stores globally, with price increases ranging from $100 to $300.

Following the price revision, the MacBook Neo now starts at $699, up from $599, while the base model MacBook Air increased to $1,299 from $1,099. The price of 14-inch MacBook Pro rose to $1,999 from $1,699.

On the iPad lineup, the iPad Air now costs $749, compared with $599 previously, while the price of 11-inch iPad Pro increased to $1,199 from $999.

Apple shares are currently trading at $279.83, down 4.52%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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