Apple Raises Prices Due to Surging Memory and Storage Costs. Can Consumers Absorb the Impact, or Is This the Breaking Point?

Key Points

The prices of iPads and MacBooks are rising by 15% to 25%.

Companies that make storage products are focused on lucrative data center contracts rather than consumer products.

The price increases will help Apple maintain its profit margins.

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The build-out of artificial intelligence is coming at an enormous cost. And today, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) put a price tag on what some of those costs will mean to its customers.

Apple on Thursday announced a series of price hikes for its popular MacBook computers and iPad tablets. CEO Tim Cook said that rising prices for memory and storage components made the price increases unavoidable.

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Apple stock dropped 5% in afternoon trading. Are investors overreacting to the news?

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How much are prices increasing?

Apple released a statement on Thursday acknowledging the changes, with new prices already reflected on the company’s website, CNBC reported.

“The consumer electronics industry is facing an unprecedented challenge,” the company said. “The rapid expansion of AI data centers has created an extraordinary surge in demand for memory and storage. We have never seen a component price increase this much, this quickly.”

Here are the Apple product price increases as of Thursday:

Product Old Price New Price % Increase MacBook New entry $599 $699 16.7% MacBook Air 512GB $1,099 $1,299 18.2% MacBook Pro 1T $1,699 $1,999 17.6% iPad Air 128GB $599 $749 25.0% iPad Pro WiFi 256GB $999 $1,199 20.0%

Apple also indicated that increases for other products may be needed in the future. “We know this is not welcome news, and we are working tirelessly to find solutions,” the company said.

Why are the Apple price increases needed?

One of the biggest issues facing Apple -- and, in turn, consumers — is the explosive growth of artificial intelligence and the rising demand for computing capacity, data centers, and the infrastructure to support it. The global AI infrastructure market size was just $58.78 billion in 2025, but is expected to grow to $497.98 billion by 2034, for a compound annual growth rate of 26.6%.

And that’s more than just chips -- that also includes the storage units and memory that data centers need to hold active data for processing. Some of the biggest computer storage companies are shifting resources away from consumer products to meet the need -- and scoring lucrative contracts along the way.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) just reported blowout earnings for its fiscal third quarter, with revenue of $41.5 billion, quadrupling from the previous year. The company said it signed contracts with 16 customers, including data centers, that could generate $22 billion over the next three to five years.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK), another storage solutions company, saw fiscal third quarter revenue of $5.95 billion, up 251% from a year ago. The company noted that its data center revenue of $1.46 billion increased 233% from a year ago, while its consumer revenue of $820 million fell 10% from a year ago.

Are Apple investors overreacting?

In a word, yes. While no company enjoys raising prices, management also needs to consider the potentially devastating impact that shrinking margins would have on Apple stock. Consider for a moment Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) -- the electric vehicle maker enjoyed profit margins of nearly 16% as recently as 2023. But as competition intensified and Tesla was forced to cut prices to attract buyers, its margin fell to just 4%. That’s one reason why Tesla stock is down 17% so far this year.

And here’s the other thing about Apple -- it has a very loyal customer base. Warren Buffett, the now-retired CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, once commented that he liked Apple stock because its customers aren’t inclined to switch to a rival smartphone.

“Apple has an extraordinary consumer franchise,” he said in a 2022 interview. “I see how strong that ecosystem is, to an extraordinary degree. … You are very, very, very locked in, at least psychologically and mentally, to the product you are using.”

So, given that, I think that investors are overreacting to today’s Apple news. Its customers historically have proven that they’ll stick around and upgrade their products when needed. And when Apple next reports earnings and shows a strong profit margin, the stock should be rewarded once again.

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Patrick Sanders has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Micron Technology, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.