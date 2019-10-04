US Markets

Apple raises iPhone 11 production - Nikkei

Contributor
Juby Babu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

Apple Inc has asked suppliers to increase production of its iPhone 11 range by up to 8 million units, or about 10%, Nikkei Asian Review reported https://s.nikkei.com/2nlgcSk on Friday.

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Apple Inc APPL.O has asked suppliers to increase production of its iPhone 11 range by up to 8 million units, or about 10%, Nikkei Asian Review reported on Friday.

Apple did not respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Juby.Babu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 7841;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular