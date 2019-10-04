Apple raises iPhone 11 production - Nikkei

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Apple Inc APPL.O has asked suppliers to increase production of its iPhone 11 range by up to 8 million units, or about 10%, Nikkei Asian Review reported on Friday.

Apple did not respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

