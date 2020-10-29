Markets
AAPL

Apple Q4 Results Trump Wall Street View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) Thursday reported a fourth-quarter profit and revenues that trumped Wall Street estimates. However, shares of the tech giant slipped 5% in the after-hours trading.

Apple's fourth-quarter profit dropped to $12.67 billion or $0.73 per share from $13.69 billion or $0.76 per share last year. On average, 30 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter.

Apple's revenues increased to $64.70 billion from last year's $64.04 billion. Analysts had a consensus revenues prediction of $63.70 billion.

Apple's revenues from iPhones dropped to $26.44 billion from $33.36 billion last year. Mac sales increased to $9.03 billion from $6.99 billion last year, and iPad sales gained to $6.80 billion from $4.66 billion last year. Wearables, Home and Accessories segment improved to $7.88 billion from $6.52 billion last year, while services revenues increased to $14.55 billion from $12.51 billion a year ago.

Apple's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.205 per share, payable on November 12, 2020 to shareholders as of the close November 9, 2020.

Looking forward, the company did not provide an outlook for the holiday quarter, which is its strongest quarter. Meanwhile, CEO Tim Cook said the new iPhone 12 line has been well received.

AAPL closed Thursday's trading at $115.32, up $4.12 or 3.71%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, slipped $5.21 or 4.52%, in the after-hours trade.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular