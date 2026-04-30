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Apple Q2 Profit Rises 19% On Strong IPhone Sales, Services Revenue

April 30, 2026 — 04:55 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - iPhone maker Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Thursday reported second-quarter results, with revenue and profit increasing year-over-year, driven by strong iPhone sales and services revenue.

Revenue for the quarter was $111.2 billion, compared to $95.4 billion in the same period last year.

The company reported net income of $29.6 billion, or $2.01 per share, compared to $24.8 billion, or $1.65 per share, a year ago.

iPhone revenue rose to $57.0 billion from $46.8 billion last year, while services revenue increased to $31.0 billion from $26.6 billion.

Mac revenue edged up to $8.4 billion from $7.9 billion, while iPad revenue increased to $6.9 billion from $6.4 billion. Revenue from wearables, home and accessories grew to $7.9 billion from $7.5 billion. The company reported double-digit growth across all geographic segments.

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share and authorized an additional $100 billion share repurchase program.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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