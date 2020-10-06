Apple Pulls Rival Earphones, Speakers From Store Ahead Of Launch

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. has stopped selling headphones and audio products made by rival companies from its online and physical stores as the tech giant prepares to launch its own audio products, Bloomberg reported.

Shares of Logitech International SA and Sonos Inc. tumbled more than 5 percent in Tuesday's regular trade following the news. Apple has sold headphones and wireless speakers from Bose Corp., Sonos and Logitech on its website for several years.

However, Bloomberg reported that Apple recently instructed employees at its physical retail stores to remove the third-party hardware from the shelves.

The iPhone maker has also reportedly stopped selling headphones and speakers from Bose, speakers from Logitech's Ultimate Ears brand, and Sonos' latest smart speaker from its online store since the end of September.

Apple could announce its first Apple-branded over-ear headphones this year itself, according to the report. The tech giant is also said to be working on a smaller version of its HomePod smart speaker.

The report noted that the only headphones now being offered by Apple are its own AirPods and AirPods Pro, in addition to products from its Beats unit. Meanwhile, the only smart speakers available on Apple's website are its own HomePod and Beats Pill+ speaker.

Apple is said to be developing its own AirPods Studio headphones that will be made in Vietnam, as the company seeks to diversify its manufacturing as it moves from China.

Previously too, Apple has stopped selling products made by rival companies ahead of the launch of its own new products. The company stopped selling Fitbit wearables after it announced the Apple Watch in 2014.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.