US Markets

Apple pulls out of South by Southwest festival amid coronavirus outbreak

Contributors
Bharath Manjesh Reuters
Rama Venkat Reuters
Stephen Nellis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Apple Inc is pulling out of this month's South by Southwest music and tech festival amid the coronavirus outbreak, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

March 4 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O is pulling out of this month's South by Southwest music and tech festival amid the coronavirus outbreak, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

The U.S. death toll from coronavirus infections rose to 11 on Wednesday and California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency amid the nation's largest outbreak.

Facebook Inc FB.O had said earlier this week it would not participate in the festival.

Representatives of the event did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The South by Southwest music and tech festival, set to be held in Austin, Texas, had said last month the event will proceed as planned despite "a handful" of cancellations related to the virus.

The outbreak has disrupted other tech conferences and gatherings, including the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and Google's GOOGL.O annual developer event, Google I/O. Companies have also changed their work and travel plans.

IBM IBM.N said on Wednesday its developer conference 'IBM Think 2020' will be an online event and will take place from May 5 to 7.

The company said it has issued new travel restrictions through the end of March.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular