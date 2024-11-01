Apple price target raised to $262 from $261 at Rosenblatt

Rosenblatt raised the firm’s price target on Apple (AAPL) to $262 from $261 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Apple’s fiscal Q4 earnings report featured strength in iPhone, slightly weak December quarter guidance, but long-term optimism for Apple Intelligence, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says its estimates are minimally changed post the print.

