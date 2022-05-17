Apple Previews Upcoming Accessibility Features For Users With Disabilities

(RTTNews) - iPhone maker Apple, Inc. (AAPL) on Tuesday previewed innovative software features that introduce new ways for users with disabilities to navigate, connect, and get the most out of Apple products.

These powerful updates combine the company's latest technologies to deliver unique and customizable tools for users to make its products work for everyone.

With advancements across hardware, software, and machine learning, Apple products will be better accessible by people who are blind or with low vision.

They will be able to use their iPhone and iPad to navigate the last few feet to their destination with the new Door Detection feature, which can help users locate a door upon arriving at a new destination, along with door attributes.

Users with physical and motor disabilities who may rely on assistive features like Voice Control and Switch Control can fully control Apple Watch from their iPhone with Apple Watch Mirroring.

Further, the Deaf and hard of hearing community can follow Live Captions on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Apple is also expanding support for its industry-leading screen reader VoiceOver with over 20 new languages and locales.

Apple said all these features will be available later this year with software updates across Apple platforms.

