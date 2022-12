Dec 13 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O is preparing to allow alternative app stores on its iPhones and iPads, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

