Apple prepares to allow alternative app stores on iPhones, iPads - Bloomberg News

December 13, 2022 — 02:35 pm EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O is preparing to allow alternative app stores on its iPhones and iPads, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

As part of the changes, customers could ultimately download third-party software to their iPhones and iPads without using the company's App Store, according to the report.

Apple charges a 30% commission on payments made by users via apps on the iOS operating system.

Software engineering and services employees are engaged in a major push to open up key elements of Apple's platforms, the report said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

