Apple Plans Worldwide Developers Conference From June 6-10

(RTTNews) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) announced on Tuesday that its 33rd annual Worldwide Developers Conference is scheduled to take place from Monday, June 6 to Friday, June 10.

As with the earlier WWDC events, the 2022 conference will also be held digitally with no in-person gathering.

Before 2020, Apple had hosted WWDC at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, and many developers and Apple employees had attended the event, but in 2020, Apple introduced a free-for-everyone online event, which will also be repeated in 2022.

Susan Prescott, Apple's vice-president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing said, "At its heart, WWDC has always been a forum to create connection and build community. In that spirit, WWDC22 invites developers from around the world to come together to explore how to bring their best ideas to life and push the envelope of what's possible. We love connecting with our developers, and we hope all of our participants come away feeling energized by their experience."

Apple said that there would no costs attached with WWDC 2022 and all developers worldwide can attend the virtual event. Apple plans to provide sessions and labs for developers to allow them to learn about the new features and software updates, which will be introduced at the event. In addition, this year a traditional Swift Student Challenge will also be held.

Apple says that the 2022 event will include additional information sessions, more learning labs, more digital lounges to interact with attendees, and more localized content, with the aim of making WWDC22 "a truly global event."

Though the event will be digital, Apple also plans to host a special day for developers and students at Apple Park on June 6 to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos together. The company said that as seats are limited, it would be taking applications.

