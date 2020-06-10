Apple Plans To Replace Intel Chips With Own ARM-based Chips In Macs

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. is preparing to replace chips from Intel Corp. in Mac computers with its own Arm-based main processors, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter. The new Macs without Intel processors could be rolled out in 2021.

The decision to make the shift is said to have been taken after Intel's annual chip performance gains slowed and noting that sticking to Intel's road map would delay or derail some future Macs.

Cupertino, California-based Apple is using technology licensed from Arm Ltd., which is affiliated to SoftBank Group, but it is different from the underlying technology in Intel chips.

As per the report, the new processors will be based on the same technology in Apple-designed iPhone and iPad chips. The company is said to be working on at least three of its own Mac processors, known as systems-on-a-chip.

In 2018 as well as earlier this year, Apple had hinted at its efforts to create own chips and move away from Intel.

Arm-based chips are already being used in the laptops of Microsoft, Samsung Electronics and Lenovo.

