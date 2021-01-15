US Markets
AAPL

Apple plans to launch new podcast subscription service - The Information

Contributor
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Apple Inc is discussing launching a new subscription-based podcast service, the Information reported https://www.theinformation.com/articles/apple-plans-podcasting-subscription-service-in-threat-to-spotify on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter, in direct competition with Spotify's podcast offerings.

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O is discussing launching a new subscription-based podcast service, the Information reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter, in direct competition with Spotify's SPOT.N podcast offerings.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL SPOT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular