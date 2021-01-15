Apple plans to launch new podcast subscription service - The Information

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O is discussing launching a new subscription-based podcast service, the Information reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter, in direct competition with Spotify's SPOT.N podcast offerings.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

