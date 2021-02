Feb 23 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said that the company was planning to increase dividend, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing the shareholder meeting. (https://cnb.cx/2ZIjRcj)

