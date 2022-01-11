Apple plans to allow alternative payment systems in S.Korea -regulator

SEOUL, Jan 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's telecommunications regulator on Tuesday said Apple Inc AAPL.O has submitted plans to allow third-party payment systems on its app store, to comply with a new law banning major app store operators from forcing software developers to use their payments systems.

Apple's announcement comes after the Korea Communications Commission's (KCC) request for the U.S. technology giant to devise compliance plans for the law that went into effect in September.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

