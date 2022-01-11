US Markets
AAPL

Apple plans to allow alternative payment systems in S.Korea -regulator

Contributors
Heekyong Yang Reuters
Joyce Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

South Korea's telecommunications regulator on Tuesday said Apple Inc has submitted plans to allow third-party payment systems on its app store, to comply with a new law banning major app store operators from forcing software developers to use their payments systems.

SEOUL, Jan 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's telecommunications regulator on Tuesday said Apple Inc AAPL.O has submitted plans to allow third-party payment systems on its app store, to comply with a new law banning major app store operators from forcing software developers to use their payments systems.

Apple's announcement comes after the Korea Communications Commission's (KCC) request for the U.S. technology giant to devise compliance plans for the law that went into effect in September.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Other Topics

Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular