Apple plans rollout of more conversational Siri in 2026, Bloomberg says

Apple (AAPL) is racing to develop a more conversational version of its Siri digital assistant to catch up with OpenAI’s ChatGPT and other voice services, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The new Siri, details of which haven’t been reported, uses more advanced large language models, or LLMs, to allow for back-and-forth conversations and can handle more sophisticated requests in a quicker fashion, the sources told Gurman. An unveiling is planned for next year, with a rollout seen coming in 2026, the report added.

