Apple Plans to Revamp Siri to Fight ChatGPT and Other Bots

iPhone maker Apple (AAPL) is planning to revamp its traditional Siri into a more conversational bot to fight OpenAI’s ChatGPT and other bots. A report by Bloomberg suggests that Apple could launch the revamped Siri in early 2026, citing people familiar with the matter. Apple could officially announce the features of the new Siri in 2025, along with its iOS 19 and macOS 16 software updates.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Details of the New Siri

The new Siri would be built using advanced large language models (LLMs), enabling more conversational features to chat and respond quickly to more complex queries. Apple aims to become a significant player in the artificial intelligence (AI) domain, and the “LLM Siri” project is part of its efforts to win the game. LLM Siri will eventually be added to Apple Intelligence, which was launched last month, but is yet to be loaded with full-fledged AI features.

Apple has been reportedly testing the revamped Siri on iPhones and iPads as a separate feature, but the tech will be finally replacing the current Siri app that is widely being used. The new Siri will also be able to tap into Apple Intelligence features, allowing users to write and summarize text. Meanwhile, Apple is set to add rival ChatGPT to Apple Intelligence next month and offer access to other bot options including Gemini and third-party AI systems. Even after launching LLM Siri, Apple will continue offering third-party AI apps.

Hedge Funds Are Bailing Out on Apple Stock

Several hedge funds, including Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), are bailing out on Apple stock, considering the multi-trillion-dollar company as overvalued. The trend is visible in TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool, which shows a Very Negative Hedge Fund Confidence Signal on Apple stock. This is based on the activities of several hedge funds that decreased their AAPL holdings by 108.7 million shares in the last quarter.

What Are Analysts Saying About Apple?

Wall Street is also divided on Apple stock’s trajectory. Analysts are concerned about slowing iPhone sales, especially in China, and the possibility of regulatory changes impacting Apple’s margins under Trump’s administration.

On TipRanks, AAPL stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 24 Buys, eight Holds, and two Sell ratings. Also, the average Apple stock price target of $245.06 implies 7.2% upside potential from current levels. Year-to-date, AAPL shares have gained 19.3%.

See more AAPL analyst ratings

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.