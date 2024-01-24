News & Insights

Apple plans new fees, restrictions for downloads outside App Store - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

January 24, 2024 — 08:14 am EST

Written by Harshita Mary Varghese for Reuters ->

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Apple AAPL.O plans to add new fees and restrictions when it starts allowing third-party software downloads outside its App Store, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The news comes months after the European Union enforced the Digital Markets Act (DMA) to target the market clout of big technology companies and make it easier for people to move between competing services.

All Big Tech firms must comply with the DMA by March 7.

The WSJ report said Apple's plan, which would only apply in Europe, will allow users to download software onto the iPhone for the first time without using the App Store.

Meta META.O on Monday announced plans to comply with the act as the social media company said users will be given more choices on how they consume its services.

(Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
