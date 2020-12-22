Apple Plans Autonomous Car Production By 2024 With Own Next Level Battery: Reuters

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. is planning to produce a self-driving passenger vehicle by 2024 supported by its own breakthrough "next level" battery technology, Reuters reported citing people familiar with the matter.

However, delays due to the Coronavirus pandemic could push the start of production into 2025 or beyond.

The tech major plans a new battery design that could significantly cut the cost of batteries and increase the vehicle's range. Apple plans to use a unique monocell design, which would pack more active material inside the battery, giving the car a potentially longer range.

The company, whose automotive efforts known as Project Titan started in 2014, now aims to build a personal vehicle for consumers, unlike major rivals, who have built vehicles for a driverless ride-hailing service.

As per the report, the company has decided to hire outside partners for elements of the system, including lidar sensors with which self-driving cars get a three-dimensional view of the road. There may be multiple lidar sensors in Apple's car for scanning different distances.

Apple's recently launched iPhone 12 Pro and iPad Pro models both feature lidar sensors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.