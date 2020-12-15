Apple plans 30% increase in iPhone production for first half of 2021 - Nikkei

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O plans to manufacture up to 96 million iPhones for the first half of 2021, a nearly 30% year-on-year increase, Nikkei reported on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Sabahatjahan.Contractor@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 outside the U.S. +918067492635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.