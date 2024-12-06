Apple planning 3-yr modem chip rollout in move to outdo Qualcomm, Bloomberg says

Apple (AAPL) will continue using Broadcom (AVGO) and Skyworks (SWKS) parts in its devices, Bloomberg says.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AAPL:
- Nvidia (NVDA) Will Power iGenius’ Massive AI Data Center
- TSMC (NYSE:TSM) Eyes NVDA AI Chip Production in Arizona
- Apple delays mass production of display-equipped HomePod, analyst Kuo says
- StockTok: Meta to invest $10B in both Louisiana data center and subsea cable
- Salesforce up after Q3, GM outlines $5B in China business charges: Morning Buzz
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.