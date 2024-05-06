News & Insights

'Apple Pencil Pro' Spotted On Apple's Japanese Website

May 06, 2024 — 04:00 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Monday, Apple Inc.'s Japanese website featured a teaser for the upcoming "Apple Pencil Pro" that might be unveiled during the company's event on May 7th.

As reported by MacRumors and discovered by X user @ribu_ap712, the website displayed six logos for Tuesday's "Let Loose" event, which visitors could cycle through using an interactive eraser. The teaser at the top of the page showcased multiple Apple logo illustrations that users could erase using their mouse on their Mac or finger on the iPhone's touchscreen. Once fully erased, a new logo variant was animated, hinting at the possibility of an upcoming reveal for the Apple Pencil Pro.

Speculations suggest that the new Apple Pencil may replace the high-end Apple Pencil introduced in 2018. Recent discoveries in the iPadOS 17.5 developer beta indicated potential new gestures involving squeezing the Pencil. Code in iOS 17.5 referenced an Apple Pencil with a "squeeze" gesture, hinting at a hardware-based erase option enabled through squeezing. The current Apple Pencil models lack a universal erase feature across apps, making the addition of such functionality likely appealing to users.

The interactive eraser feature displayed on the Apple Japan website could be a subtle hint at the upcoming reveal of the Apple Pencil Pro, which could potentially include an advanced erasing feature. As Apple continues to innovate and improve upon its product line, it's exciting to see what new features and updates the company will introduce during its upcoming event.

