Apple Partners With Google to Contact Trace Coronavirus Spread

Apple AAPL partnered with Alphabet’s GOOGL Google to fight the coronavirus. The company announced a new set of tools that will allow mobile devices to trade information via Bluetooth connections to alert people when they are in close proximity with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.



The technology will first be available in mid-May as software tools available to contact tracing apps endorsed by public health authorities.



Moreover, the tech behemoths also plan to build the tracking technology directly into their underlying operating systems in the coming months so that users do not have to download any apps to begin logging nearby phones.



We believe that this partnership, which is targeted toward iPhone and Android devices, could inject valuable new technological support into contact tracing. Per strategy public health officials, this move is essential to allow people to return to work and normal life while containing the spread of the pandemic.

Apple Inc. Price and Consensus

Apple Inc. price-consensus-chart | Apple Inc. Quote

Addressing User Health Data Privacy Concerns



The tech giants believe that this approach — designed for users whose participation would be voluntary and anonymous — duly addresses privacy concerns. Notably, GPS location data of any user is not part of the effort.



The contact tracing technology will not track the location or identity of users, but instead will only capture data about when users' phones have been near each other, with data being decrypted on the user's phone than the companies' servers.



Notably, the data will only be used for contact tracing by public health authorities for COVID-19 pandemic management.



Moreover, the tech giants have released extensive Bluetooth and cryptology documentation for the apps in an attempt to be transparent about how these solutions will work.



Per Apple’s report, the contact tracing method will use Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and a 32-byte tracing key — a cryptographically protected code — to log contact between devices.



To address concerns about potential abuse, users would have to get a confirmed diagnosis from a public health agency along with a special code that triggers the signal to other devices.



Governments worldwide have been scrambling to develop or evaluate software meant to improve the normally labor-intensive process of contact tracing, in which health officials go to recent contacts of an infected person and ask them to self-quarantine or get tested.



Singapore has shown some early success through its Bluetooth tracking app, TraceTogether, which links people’s infection status to their phone number. Officials in Germany and France and across Europe have discussed a similar Bluetooth system that could track the outbreak’s spread while preserving users’ privacy.



Apple and Google’s Battle Against Coronavirus



On March 27, Apple announced a COVID-19 screening website and app built with the CDC and the White House.



Last month, Verily — the life sciences arm of Alphabet — launched a website that gives people in California information about virus testing. The website, developed in partnership with the White House, lets people fill in symptoms and complete an online screener.



Google also committed more than $800 million to help small businesses and crisis responders dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.



At a time when COVID-19 is spreading rampantly, Apple and Google’s initiative will likely help prevent people from getting misinformed and generate some positivity around their brand names.



Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider



Apple currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Stamps.com Inc. STMP that flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and HP Inc. HPQ, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth for HP Inc. and Stamps.com is currently projected at 2.6% and 15%, respectively.



Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today



Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.5% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.