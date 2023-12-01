News & Insights

Apple, Paramount discuss bundling their streaming services - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

December 01, 2023 — 07:12 am EST

Written by Chavi Mehta for Reuters ->

Adds share movement in paragraph 2, details from report in paragraphs 3-4

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Apple AAPL.O and Paramount Global PARA.O have discussed bundling their streaming services at a discount, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Shares of media company Paramount rose 3% in premarket trading.

The companies have talked about offering a combined Paramount+ and Apple TV+ offering that would cost less than subscribing to both services separately, the report said, citing people familiar with the discussions.

The talks are in their early stages, and it is unclear what shape the bundle could take, the report added.

Apple and Paramount did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

