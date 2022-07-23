Apple Outperforms Market, But Are Big Growth Days in the Past?

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is still making a lot of money and will continue to do so. But, in this video clip from "The Rank" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on July 13, Fool.com contributor John Bromels outlines why he thinks the tech giant's major growth has already happened.

10 stocks we like better than Apple

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Apple wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

John Bromels: They are essentially minting cash. Apple through device sales and services and those things, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) through its subscriptions to its Office apps, and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) through its ad revenue on Google Search and YouTube. All three of these companies are bringing in cash and are deploying that cash on a multitude of different projects and acquisitions and other efforts. Which ones of those are going to pan out and be the next big thing for these companies? I don't know.

What I did essentially was I said, as you said, Apple's got the $2.4 trillion market cap, and therefore I see less of a path to growth for Apple at $2.4 trillion than I do for the others at $1.9 and $1.5 trillion respectively. Now, I will say Apple also seems to have, as now a dividend stock, Apple has essentially seems to have made the decision, "We're going to use some of this cash to pay a dividend. We are going to use some of this cash to reward our investors."

To me, that indicates that this is a company that realizes that its big growth days are probably behind it. The same is true, of course, I believe for my No. 3 pick. Really, for me, the reason I put Apple below those other two is because it came down to valuation. It's got the biggest market cap, I think therefore it has the least room to run.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Bromels has positions in Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Apple, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Apple, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.