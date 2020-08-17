Apple Offers Its First Bundle -- But It's Not What You Might Think

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) announced on Monday that it would offer its first-ever bundle, but it isn't necessarily the one users have been expecting. Beginning immediately, Apple TV+ users will be able to get ViacomCBS's (NASDAQ: VIAC) (NASDAQ: VIAC.A) Showtime and CBS All Access services at a steep discount -- 52% off the regular price of the two services purchased separately.

The iPhone maker is promoting the combo as a "two-for-one" deal, and subscribers to Apple TV+ can have both for $9.99 per month. When purchased separately, CBS All Access (with no advertising) and Showtime cost $9.99 per month and $10.99 per month, respectively. To take advantage of the offer, viewers must already be subscribers to Apple TV+, which runs $4.99 per month.

Left to Right: Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, and Jennifer Anniston in a promotion for the Apple TV+ original series The Morning Show. Image source: Apple.https://apple-tv-plus-press.apple.com/en-US/originals/the-morning-show/

"Apple TV+ gives you access to award-winning Apple originals, with more high quality series and movies being added each month," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of internet software and services, to announce the package. "This bundle is a big bonus for Apple TV+ subscribers, giving them the best of CBS and Showtime on the Apple TV app at a great value."

Rumors have swirled in recent weeks Apple might be on the verge of offering a bundle of its most popular services for a lower monthly price, according to a report that first appeared in Bloomberg.

Apple plans to offer numerous tiers, which would bundle Apple Music and Apple TV+ as its foundational package, with successive packages including Apple Arcade -- its mobile gaming service -- and Apple News+. The priciest tier would include all of the above as well as additional iCloud storage for files, photos, and videos, all for a discounted price, according to the report.

