US Markets
AAPL

Apple offers high-yield savings to card customers as deposit competition heats up

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

April 17, 2023 — 05:16 pm EDT

Written by Nupur Anand for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O is seeking to attract U.S. savers with a new high-yield deposit account it announced on Monday with partner Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N amid increased competition among financial institutions for consumer dollars.

Apple said users of its Apple Card can earn 4.15% on savings accounts, or 10 times higher than the national average, citing March data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation that showed consumers earned an average of 0.37% on savings in bank accounts.

Regional and small banks are competing for deposits by dangling promotions, including higher rates and cash bonuses for opening new accounts.

The Apple rate is higher than the 3.9% Goldman offers for an online savings account at its digital consumer bank, Marcus.

(Reporting by Nupur Anand; Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Lananh Nguyen and Cynthia Osterman)

((Nupur.Anand@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 240 2975))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
GS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.