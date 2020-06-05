Apple Offers Covid-19 Testing For Employees Returning To Offices

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. is taking necessary precautions including Covid-19 testing for those employees returning to work at its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the process.

The company, which opened its main Apple Park office in May bringing back some hardware and software engineers, plans the gradual reopening of the building keeping the coronavirus safeguards.

In order to stop the spread of Covid-19, the employees will be offered an option of taking a nasal swab test to screen for the virus. Further, all are required to wear masks and undergo temperature checks. Such measures are already in place at Apple Stores across the U.S.

As per the report, Apple is making changes to the layout of the open floor work areas in its campus in Cupertino, California to maintain social distancing. In these areas, staff members were used to work in close proximity.

As part of the plans, some employees will be working in the Apple campus only a few days a week, and the company will limit the number of people allowed in confined spaces such as elevators.

Further, many break-room kitchens have been closed, and signs have kept asking employees to wear masks.

Most technology companies are expecting to allow their employees to continue to work from home at least till year end with the virus spreading fear still going strong.

Google in late May said it plans to reopen offices in more cities beginning July 6, but still expects and encourages most Googlers to largely work from home for the rest of 2020. The search giant also offered an allowance of $1,000 for those working from home to meet the expense to buy equipment and office furniture.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently said the company is looking to begin to open most of its offices on July 6, expecting only about 25 percent of its existing workforce to return to their desks by the end of 2020.

In mid-May, Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey also said that employees at both of his companies can opt to work from home permanently.

