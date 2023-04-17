Apple Offers 4.15% Annual Percentage Yield On New High-Yield Savings Account

Apple has launched a new high-yielding savings account with a 4.15% annual percentage yield (APY) for Apple Card users. The rate aligns the company with other banks luring depositors who want safe yields without the downside of market fluctuations.

The savings account, offered through Goldman Sachs, gives Apple Card users more interest on their Daily Cash rewards (3% cash back on every purchase) and has no fees or minimum balance. Apple Card users can set up their savings accounts directly through the Wallet app.

“Our goal is to build tools that help users lead healthier financial lives, and building Savings into Apple Card in Wallet enables them to spend, send and save Daily Cash directly and seamlessly—all from one place,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, in Monday’s announcement.

That rate surpasses the average 0.37% APY on traditional savings accounts as reported by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) on March 20, and is more in line with the 4.00% rate seen on many banks’ certificates of deposit (CDs).

Unlike CDs, Apple’s savings account does not require you to lock in your funds for a set period of time. The Daily Cash you earn will be automatically deposited into that account, but using Wallet’s Savings dashboard, you can freely deposit or withdraw funds whenever you wish using your Apple Cash card or a linked bank account. There is no limit to how much you can earn through Daily Cash, though the savings account has a maximum balance limit of $250,000.

