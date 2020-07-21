Jamf Holding, which provides software for enterprises to remotely deploy Apple devices, raised $468 million by offering 18 million shares (75% primary) at $26, above the upwardly-revised range of $21 to $23.



Existing shareholders sold 2.0 million more shares than expected. The company originally planned to offer 16 million shares (84% primary) at a range of $17 to $19, before raising the range on Monday. New investors Dragoneer and Tiger Global had indicated an interest in buying up to $100 million of the IPO.



Jamf Holding plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol JAMF. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Barclays, RBC Capital Markets, Mizuho Securities and HSBC acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Apple of my IPO: Apple enterprise SaaS platform Jamf prices upsized IPO above the range at $26 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



