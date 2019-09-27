Apple Now a Services Company, Analyst Says, and That Changes Everything

Apple’s valuation isn’t attractive compared with other large services companies and it will need to increase its profit to drive the stock up, KeyBanc analyst Andy Hargreaves says.

It’s official: Apple is a services company and investors know it, KeyBanc analyst Andy Hargreaves said in a note to clients on Wednesday. With that shift now fully priced in, Hargreaves thinks that Apple’s valuation isn’t attractive compared with other large services companies and that it will need to increase its profit to drive the stock up.

Apple shares (ticker: AAPL) are up 39% this year, compared with a roughly 19% rise for the S&P 500. The stock fell 0.5% to $219.89 on Thursday, while the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.6%.

Services now make up just over 21% of Apple’s total revenue and that share is growing at a steady pace. On the company’s third-quarter conference call in July, CEO Tim Cook said that adjusting for a one-time benefit in last year’s third quarter and taking into account currency shifts, Apple’s services revenue grew by 18% year over year.

Those third-quarter numbers don’t reflect the company’s push to provide a greater range of services, such as the Apple Card, Apple Arcade, and Apple TV+.

The shifting company narrative has enabled Apple shares to rise despite relatively disappointing results, Hargreaves noted, as its enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ratio (EV/Ebitda) has expanded 30% over the past two years.

Now, Apple faces a tougher challenge, Hargreaves reasoned. The new service markets the company is banking on—credit cards, streaming video, and games—are highly competitive markets and, importantly according to Hargreaves, ones in which success isn’t necessarily tied to hardware sales.

Furthermore, while Apple customers’ are intensely loyal, “user growth has been decelerating and we estimate gross profit per user has declined at a 10% annualized rate over the last five years,” he wrote. “One or both of these trends will have to reverse to drive growth going forward.”

At 12 times EV/Ebitda, Hargreaves thinks Apple stock is worthy of a Sector-Weight rating and is “relatively unattractive compared to peers that are growing much faster.” And, he wrote, there is little that seems likely to change that dynamic.

