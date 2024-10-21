Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) New AirPods Set to Launch

Consumer electronics giant Apple’s (AAPL) newest AirPods that can also serve as hearing aids are about to launch.

The hearing aid functionality is being tested and will be included in a new software update set to hit within about a week, said Apple. As a result, users will be able to take a hearing test using their AirPods as the medium to deliver the test.

The test will ask a few simple questions, and then transmit a series of frequencies indicate whether a person can hear or not. The system will even run a background noise test to ensure that the environment is sufficiently silent to make the test work.

The test reportedly takes about five minutes to complete, and a copy of the results can be shared with a doctor or other medical professional.

A Distracted CEO?

While Apple is rolling out new developments, its CEO Tim Cook appears to be putting time in over at sneaker maker Nike (NKE). Cook serves on Nike’s board of directors and serves as a major source of information about China, and how the things Nike does might impact market developments.

According to reports, Cook has been assisting Nike with hiring, and recently rescheduled an investor day event to help develop a turnaround strategy, which Nike needs following a plunge in sales from the previous quarter.

Is Apple Stock a Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on AAPL stock based on 23 Buys, 10 Holds and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 37.28% rally in its share price over the past year, the average AAPL price target of $248.34 per share implies 5% upside potential.

