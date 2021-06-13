Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Knows How To Allocate Capital Effectively

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Apple, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.39 = US$89b ÷ (US$337b - US$106b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, Apple has an ROCE of 39%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Tech industry average of 6.1%.

In the above chart we have measured Apple's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Apple is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 37% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line

In summary, we're delighted to see that Apple has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has returned a staggering 472% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

