US Markets
AAPL

Apple names Monica Lozano to board

Contributor
Chavi Mehta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SOE ZEYA TUN

Apple Inc said on Tuesday that it had named Monica Lozano, chief executive officer of College Futures Foundation, to its board.

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O said on Tuesday that it had named Monica Lozano, chief executive officer of College Futures Foundation, to its board.

Lozano also serves on the boards of Target Corp TGT.N and Bank of America Corp BAC.N.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL TGT BAC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular