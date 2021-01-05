Apple names Monica Lozano to board

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O said on Tuesday that it had named Monica Lozano, chief executive officer of College Futures Foundation, to its board.

Lozano also serves on the boards of Target Corp TGT.N and Bank of America Corp BAC.N.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

