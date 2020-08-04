Apple Names Greg Joswiak Senior Vice President Of Worldwide Marketing

(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) announced that Greg (Joz) Joswiak will join the company's executive team as senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. He has more than 20 years in leadership roles across Apple product marketing and has served as the vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing for the past four years.

The company also announced that Phil Schiller will become an Apple Fellow. In this role, he will continue to lead the App Store and Apple Events.

"Joz's many years of leadership in the Product Marketing organization make him perfectly suited to this new role and will ensure a seamless transition at a moment when the team is engaged in such important and exciting work," said Tim Cook, CEO.

