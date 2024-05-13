Apple Music To Unveil Its 100 Best Albums

(RTTNews) - Apple Music announced the release of its 100 Best Albums of all time. Apple Music is bringing its 100 Best Albums to life with a countdown celebration beginning Monday, revealing 10 albums each day for the next 10 days. The countdown will culminate on the final day with the reveal of Apple Music's top 10 albums of all time. The last 10 albums will be revealed on May 22.

Also, Apple Music revealed a dedicated microsite that will update every day of the countdown. The new 100 Best microsite spotlights in-depth analysis of each album, archival interviews, and more.

