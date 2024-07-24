Apple Might Launch Foldable Phones In 2026

(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) is in the early stage of developing a "clamshell" design iPhone, similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip series, according to a report by The Information.

The new design, dubbed V68, would be launched as early as 2026, hinting that "the idea has moved beyond the conceptual stage", the report stated.

Apple has also reached out to suppliers in Asia to manufacture components for the latest foldable device.

The tech giant's foldable phone will feature improved camera technologies, which would let users change the amount of light and potential details of lens captures. Also, it would be much thinner than the current iPhones.

"Apple's designers also have struggled to come up with enough compelling features that would make consumers want one, especially given its high retail cost compared to nonfoldable phones," the report added.

The smartphone maker is reportedly working on ways to flatten the screen crease that appears when the device is unfolded.

However, the report also noted that there is no guarantee that Apple would release the foldable phone.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.