AAPL

Apple might delay iOS change vexing mobile ad market - The Information

Contributor
Neha Malara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Apple Inc plans to delay updates to its next mobile operating system that would change how ads are targeted on iPhones and iPads, technology news website The Information reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O plans to delay updates to its next mobile operating system that would change how ads are targeted on iPhones and iPads, technology news website The Information reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (https://bit.ly/31UJQz9)

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Neha.Malara@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3443))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More