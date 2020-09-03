Apple might delay iOS change vexing mobile ad market - The Information

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O plans to delay updates to its next mobile operating system that would change how ads are targeted on iPhones and iPads, technology news website The Information reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (https://bit.ly/31UJQz9)

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Neha.Malara@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3443))

