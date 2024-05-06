News & Insights

Technology
AAPL

Apple May Pursue Production Of Foldable Devices Next Year

May 06, 2024 — 03:39 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) is planning to begin mass production of a 20.3-inch foldable device in late 2025, and a foldable iPhone with display sizes - 7.9 inches and 8.3 inches in late 2026, according to 9to5Mac.

According to the report, citing a note by analyst Jeff Pu, the smartphone maker has "accelerated" its work on foldable devices.

The report also noted that the launch of the company's rumored products is primarily dependent on the supply chain.

Pu mentioned in the note that the "new line-up for Apple" would mainly target the "ultra-high-end market."

Previously, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that the company was working on a 20.3-inch foldable MacBook, expected to launch in 2027, whereas another analyst Ross Young said that the company was developing a 20-inch foldable hybrid device, set to launch in 2026 or 2027.

Further, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also hinted that Apple was "exploring a dual-screen, foldable MacBook/iPad hybrid."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.